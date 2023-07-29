WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Quiet and comfortable weather is expected over the entire weekend. A few chances of rain next week, but not much is expected at this time.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Southern Wisconsin can enjoy a period of calm, comfortable & quiet weather for tonight and Sunday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another slight rise in the high temperatures and humidity is expected during the first half of next week before cooling off slightly at the end of the week. Along with this rise and fall in temperatures, there will be slight chances of showers and thunderstorms next week. Dry and seasonable conditions are expected next weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60 Wind: NE 5 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 78 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 58 Wind: N 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night.) High: 82 Wind: NW 5 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.) Low: 62 High: 85
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 86
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 85
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 61 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 59 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 58 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 58 High: 85
