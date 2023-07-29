WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Quiet and comfortable weather is expected over the entire weekend, following the well-anticipated severe weather event Friday evening. Expect less humid conditions, partly sunny skies, and seasonable temperatures all weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Southern Wisconsin can enjoy a period of calm, comfortable & quiet weather through Sunday morning. Expect partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and seasonable high temperatures in the lower 80s Saturday. Less humidity will allow low temperatures Saturday night to dip to around 60 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible in low lying areas because of the recent rainfall. And another pleasant day is expected Sunday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another slight rise in the high temperatures and humidity is expected during the first half of next week before cooling off slightly at the end of the week. Along with this rise and fall in temperatures, there will be slight chances of showers and thunderstorms next week. Dry and seasonable conditions are expected next weekend.
TODAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. High: 82 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60 Wind: NE 5 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 80 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night.) Low: 58 High: 82
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.) Low: 62 High: 85
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 86
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 85
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 61 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 59 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 58 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 58 High: 85
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.