Weekend forecast - SAT SUN.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Quiet and comfortable weather is expected over the entire weekend, following the well-anticipated severe weather event Friday evening. Expect less humid conditions, partly sunny skies, and seasonable temperatures all weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Southern Wisconsin can enjoy a period of calm, comfortable & quiet weather through Sunday morning. Expect partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and seasonable high temperatures in the lower 80s Saturday. Less humidity will allow low temperatures Saturday night to dip to around 60 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible in low lying areas because of the recent rainfall. And another pleasant day is expected Sunday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.