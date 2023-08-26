WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Picture perfect weather is expected this weekend, with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Other than a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon through Monday night, expect dry weather through the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be near or a little below normal through much of next week, and above normal from next Friday through the Labor Day weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Saturday will be partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s through noon, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Low temperatures Saturday night will cool through the 50s, dipping to near 50 degrees in some areas by Sunday morning.