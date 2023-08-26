WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Picture perfect weather is expected this weekend, with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Other than a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon through Monday night, expect dry weather through the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be near or a little below normal through much of next week, and above normal from next Friday through the Labor Day weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Saturday will be partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s through noon, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Low temperatures Saturday night will cool through the 50s, dipping to near 50 degrees in some areas by Sunday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will be cooler and less humid. Temperatures will be a little warmer on Monday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with a little cooler than normal temperatures. Thursday won't be quite as cool, and Friday will be breezy and a little warmer. The Labor Day weekend will be very warm and dry.
TODAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. High: 72 Wind: N/NE 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 52 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 55 Wind: Light and Variable
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the day and at night. High: 80 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 61 High: 77
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 75
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 53 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Low: 58 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 65 High: 86
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 63 High: 85
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 63 High: 85
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 63 High: 85
