TomNightLow-ADI.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A mostly dry weekend is in store for the area before the work week starts off wet and cool.

Drought-500-MW.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
State+Fair-1607447655191.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A few clouds are expected this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 80s.  Cooler conditions are expected tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Areas of fog are possible by tomorrow morning

TodHigh-ADI.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
TomHigh-ADI-DRAFT.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
WISC-WPC RAINFALL OUTLOOK.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
10-Day-MSN-AM.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

Tags