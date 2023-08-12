WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A mostly dry weekend is in store for the area before the work week starts off wet and cool.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A few clouds are expected this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 80s. Cooler conditions are expected tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Areas of fog are possible by tomorrow morning
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weather system brings wet conditions late Sunday through Monday with another, but weaker system, bringing additional rain chances by the middle of the week. After the area experiences fall-like temperatures on Monday, near average high temperatures are expected for the rest of the work week. Warmer conditions will return for the weekend, with 90s likely for the start of the following work week.
THIS AFTERNOON: becoming partly sunny and warm. High: 83 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Patchy fog is possible. Low: 58 Wind: Light NW
SUNDAY: Morning patchy fog; otherwise, becoming mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of showers late in the day. High: 80 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 69 Wind: N 10-20 MPH
TUESDAY: Morning patchy fog; otherwise, mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 57 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Low: 62 High: 78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 81
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer. Low: 61 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, more humid, and very warm. Low: 64 High: 87; Heat Index:87 to 90
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. (A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Monday night) Low: 67 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 96
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 96
