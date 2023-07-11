​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're tracking another round of showers and thunderstorms later tonight through tomorrow with additional rain chance through the rest of the work week. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:   Mostly sunny and warm today, with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will spread across the area late tonight, continuing through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s overnight.

