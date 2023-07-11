WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're tracking another round of showers and thunderstorms later tonight through tomorrow with additional rain chance through the rest of the work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Mostly sunny and warm today, with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will spread across the area late tonight, continuing through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: More showers and thunderstorms are possible through Friday, with smaller rain chances for the upcoming weekend. Overall temperatures will remain near or slightly above average through early next week. Temperatures slowly begin to warm next week, likely reaching the 90s by the second half of the week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 62 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 75 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 Wind: NE to NW 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. High: 83 Wind:W 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 86
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 84
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 57 High: 84
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 87
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 91 Heat Index: 91 to 94
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66 High: 92 Heat Index: 92 to 96
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.