WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A system will bring a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms later tonight through tomorrow especially in the morning. We'll have another decent chance for showers Friday
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night and Wednesday. Cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday. Warm weather with high temperatures in the 80s is likely from Thursday through the middle of next week; in fact, high temperatures will be near 90 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Saturday, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and Friday night. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday of next week, otherwise, most of next week will be dry.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 75 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 86 Heat Index: 87 to 92
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 85
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 84
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 61 High: 86
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 62 High: 89 Heat Index: 89 to 94
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 91 Heat Index: 91 to 96
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Tuesday/Tuesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southwestern half of Iowa; MARGINAL RISK for extreme southwestern Minnesota, the rest of Iowa, the northern half of Illinois, and far southern Wisconsin (south of a Prairie du Chien to Sheboygan line). Threats: high winds, hail; an isolated tornado is possible (mainly over southwestern Iowa). Timing: late Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
Severe weather outlook for Wednesday/Wednesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southern half of Iowa, and the southern three-quarters of Illinois; MARGINAL RISK for the southern half of Minnesota, the rest of Iowa, the rest of Illinois, and far western and southern Wisconsin (south and west of a La Crosse to Lone Rock to Milwaukee line). Threats: high winds, hail; an isolated tornado is possible in southern Iowa and Illinois. Timing: Wednesday afternoon/Wednesday night. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.