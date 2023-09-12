WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A disturbance will rotate through southern Wisconsin later this afternoon into the evening bringing scattered showers to the area.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Most of today will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will rise into the upper 60s. A weak system will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday will be cool and dry, but temperatures will turn seasonably mild for the rest of the week into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will be dry, while there will be a slight chance of showers from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Next week will be dry and mild.
TODAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, late in the afternoon. High: 69 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: A chance for evening showers; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and cool. Low: 50 Wind: Light NE
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool (patchy fog is possible overnight). High: 67 Wind: Light NE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler with patchy fog possible late. Low: 45 Wind: Light &Variable
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cool. Low: 45 High: 73
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. Low: 50 High: 77
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Low: 57 High: 74
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler with a slight chance of showers. Low: 51 High: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 50 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 53 High: 76
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 53 High: 76
