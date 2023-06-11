WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Rainfall will clear out by the late morning with sunshine later in the day. There is a slight chance of rain Monday, but the heaviest will stay off to the west. There is a greater chance of rain on Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. We are watching slight chances of showers and thunderstorms through next weekend, yet most places will likely stay dry.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Showers will move out of our area by the late morning. Cloudy skies early will make way for sunshine in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s along with breezy weather. Clear skies later tonight with cooler temperatures again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a cool Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will warm up back to the 80s by Wednesday. Temperatures will stay warm through next weekend, with more chances of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, Friday night and early Saturday, with perhaps a stronger weather system early the following work week. That weather system has the potential to bring heavier rainfall to parts of the Upper Midwest, including southern Wisconsin.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers ending in the morning, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High: 67 Wind: N/NE 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cooler. Low: 44 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers. High: 73 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny, breezy and a little warmer, with a chance of showers. Low: 53 High: 76 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Low: 54 High: 84
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 56 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, evening, and overnight. Low: 53 High: 77
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Low: 53 High: 78
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 56 High: 81
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 84
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and a little more humid, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 86
