WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Rainfall will clear out by the late morning with sunshine later in the day. There is a slight chance of rain Monday, but the heaviest will stay off to the west. There is a greater chance of rain on Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. We are watching slight chances of showers and thunderstorms through next weekend, yet most places will likely stay dry.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Showers will move out of our area by the late morning. Cloudy skies early will make way for sunshine in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s along with breezy weather. Clear skies later tonight with cooler temperatures again. 

