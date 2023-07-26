WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Rain will clear out of our area by the late afternoon and evening with another round of rain expected late Friday into Friday night. Conditions will be hot and humid the next few days with heat index values close to 100° at times.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Rainfall may continue into the early afternoon, but by the evening we are going to be dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s along with humid conditions. Tonight will be clear and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The hot and humid conditions will peak on Thursday before a cold front slowly sags southward through the area on Friday. This frontal boundary will bring shower and thunderstorm chances mainly late Friday and Friday night. Cooler and less humid air will move into the area this weekend. Another slight rise in the high temperatures is expected during the first half of next week before cooling off slightly at the end of the week. Mainly dry conditions are forecasted for next week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, becoming partly sunny, very warm, and humid. High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 94 Wind: SW to N 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy, with areas of fog developing late. Low: 67 Wind: N 5 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid High: 95; Heat Index: 97 to 101 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 70 Wind: SE 5 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 91; Heat Index: 91 to 95 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 82
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night) Low: 60 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 61 High: 82
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 85
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 64 High: 86
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 63 High: 83
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 62 High: 82
