Heat Safety.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Rain will clear out of our area by the late afternoon and evening with another round of rain expected late Friday into Friday night. Conditions will be hot and humid the next few days with heat index values close to 100° at times. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Rainfall may continue into the early afternoon, but by the evening we are going to be dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s along with humid conditions. Tonight will be clear and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. 

