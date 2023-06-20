WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A stretch of dry and very warm (even hot) is expected through this work week before rain chances return by the weekend's second half.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clear skies are expected overnight, with temperatures falling to around 60 degrees—more of the same conditions tomorrow, with high temperatures in the upper 80s under sunny skies. Wednesday night will also be a replica of Tuesday night, clear skies and comfortable.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry and very warm conditions are expected through Saturday before showers and thunderstorms return Saturday night through Monday as a system moves through the region and then stalls to the east of the state. Uncertainty remains on the track of this system, which will determine the coverage and/or chances of the showers and storms and any severe potential. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected for next week with some rain chances by mid-week.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 60 Wind: Light NE/E
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 88 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and continued comfortable. Low: 60 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. High: 89 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 61 High: 89
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a little more humid and very warm (A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 62 High: 93
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms Low: 65 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler, with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 80
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and mild, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low: 58 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 57 High: 82
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness and warmer, with a slight chance a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 62 High: 84
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 85
