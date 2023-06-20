10-Day-PM.png

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Swoop 3 things to know.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A stretch of dry and very warm (even hot) is expected through this work week before rain chances return by the weekend's second half.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clear skies are expected overnight, with temperatures falling to around 60 degrees—more of the same conditions tomorrow, with high temperatures in the upper 80s under sunny skies. Wednesday night will also be a replica of Tuesday night, clear skies and comfortable. 