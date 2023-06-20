WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A stretch of dry and very warm (even hot) is expected this week before rain chances return by the weekend's second half.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Expect mostly sunny skies today. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry and very warm conditions are expected through Saturday before showers and thunderstorms return Sunday and next Monday as a system moves through the region. Uncertainty remains on how much moisture can be pulled northward, which will determine the coverage and/or chances of the showers and storms. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected for next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, and warm. High: 86 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 60 Wind: Light NE/E
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 88 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 60 High: 89
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 61 High: 89
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a little more humid and very warm (A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 61 High: 89
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 92
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 84
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and mild, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Low: 60 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 57 High: 82
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued mild. Low: 58 High: 82
