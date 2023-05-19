10-Day-PM.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Expect the mild weather to gradually warm towards summer-like temperatures come the middle of next week. Dry conditions will continue for much of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Not as cool conditions are expected tonight, with low temperatures around 50 degrees. Warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow, with highs well into the 70s along with partly sunny skies.

Tags