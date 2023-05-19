WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Expect the mild weather to gradually warm towards summer-like temperatures come the middle of next week. Dry conditions will continue for much of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Not as cool conditions are expected tonight, with low temperatures around 50 degrees. Warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow, with highs well into the 70s along with partly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry weather will likely last through most of next week. Mild temperatures this weekend will become warm with high temperatures in the 80s beginning Tuesday and lasting through Memorial Day. A backdoor cold front may bring cooler temperatures for areas closer to Lake Michigan Wednesday through Friday. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday of next weekend, with a little better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day, although most of the time it won't be raining.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not quite as cool. Low: 49 Wind: Light W
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. High: 76 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 54 Wind: Light W
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very mild. High: 77 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 57 High: 78
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very mild Low: 53 High: 78
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 54 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 83
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 62 High: 83
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 82
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57 High: 80
