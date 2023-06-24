WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Continuing to be very warm if not hot Saturday before shower and thunderstorm chances move in during the evening and overnight hours Saturday and continues for Sunday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Rain chances are on the increase for all of southern Wisconsin Saturday evening and overnight, continuing through Sunday and much of Monday. Thunderstorms are possible, too, especially Saturday night and Sunday. A stronger storm is possible, mainly southwest of Madison, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time. The high rain chances will result in welcome moisture for many, with some areas in southern Wisconsin receiving up to 1" of rain, although not everyone will receive that much rain, and it will likely not be enough to bust severe drought conditions in many areas.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry and hot conditions are expected again Saturday before showers and thunderstorms return Saturday evening/night and continue through Monday as a system moves through the region and then stalls to the east of the state. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected for most of the next work week, with another chances of showers and thunderstorms late in the upcoming work week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM SATURDAY***
TODAY: Partly sunny, a little more humid and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing in the evening, especially west of Madison. High: 92 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 65 Wind: SE 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 78 Wind: W 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers likely. A thunderstorm is possible. Low: 61 Wind: W 10-20 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers. A thunderstorm is possible. High: 76
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable; increasing clouds at night with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 54 High: 79
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness and seasonable with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57 High: 81
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and seasonable with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Low: 58 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm Low: 57 High: 83
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 86
