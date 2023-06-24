WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Continuing to be very warm if not hot Saturday before shower and thunderstorm chances move in during the evening and overnight hours Saturday and continues for Sunday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Rain chances are on the increase for all of southern Wisconsin Saturday evening and overnight, continuing through Sunday and much of Monday. Thunderstorms are possible, too, especially Saturday night and Sunday. A stronger storm is possible, mainly southwest of Madison, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time. The high rain chances will result in welcome moisture for many, with some areas in southern Wisconsin receiving up to 1" of rain, although not everyone will receive that much rain, and it will likely not be enough to bust severe drought conditions in many areas.