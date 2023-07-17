WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After a cool night, seasonably warm weather through the weekend will turn very warm for most of next week. It will dry most of the time, with the exception of a slight chance of showers on Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and slight chances for showers Wednesday and Saturday night/Sunday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly clear tonight, and it will be cool. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 50s by morning. Tuesday will be partly sunny and a little warmer. Temperatures will climb to the middle 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday will be very warm with just a slight chance for a shower during the day. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday, with warm and dry weather expected from Thursday afternoon through Saturday. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday night and Sunday, then very warm and dry weather with a little more humidity is expected for the rest of next week.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cool. Low: 54 Wind: Light W
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High: 81 Wind: Light W
TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 58 Wind: Light S
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of a shower (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). High: 85 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny, breezy, and warm. Low: 64 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 85
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Low: 63 High: 89 Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 66 High: 89 Heat Index: 91 to 96
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 65 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for ozone and particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until midnight for northeastern Illinois, including the county of McHENRY (this includes the Chicago metropolitan area).
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.