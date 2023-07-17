WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After a cool night, seasonably warm weather through the weekend will turn very warm for most of next week. It will dry most of the time, with the exception of a slight chance of showers on Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and slight chances for showers Wednesday and Saturday night/Sunday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Skies will become mostly clear tonight, and it will be cool. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 50s by morning. Tuesday will be partly sunny and a little warmer. Temperatures will climb to the middle 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.