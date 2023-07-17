WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After a cool night, seasonably warm weather through the weekend will turn very warm for most of next week. It will dry most of the time, with the exception of a slight chance of showers on Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and slight chances for showers Wednesday and Saturday night/Sunday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly clear overnight, and it will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the middle 50s by morning. Tuesday will be partly sunny and a little warmer. Temperatures will climb to the middle 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday will be very warm with just a slight chance for a shower during the day. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday, with warm and dry weather expected from Thursday afternoon through Saturday. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday night and Sunday, then very warm and dry weather with a little more humidity is expected for the rest of next week.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 54 Wind: Light W
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High: 81 Wind: Light W
TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 58 Wind: Light S
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of a shower (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). High: 85 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny, breezy, and warm. Low: 64 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 85
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Low: 63 High: 89 Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 66 High: 89 Heat Index: 91 to 96
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 65 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
