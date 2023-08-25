WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After a slight chance of a shower or storm this evening, it will be mainly dry with seasonal temperatures for next week through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A slight chance of an evening shower or storm, otherwise partly cloudy and dry tonight with lows in the middle to lower 60s. Tomorrow we'll continue to be cooler with highs only in the middle to lower 70s. 