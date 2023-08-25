WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be a chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon with another chance of thunderstorms about Monday of next week. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry with seasonal temperatures for next week through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be variably cloudy and humid, but not as warm with scattered showers and a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will be cooler and less humid. Temperatures will be a little warmer Monday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with a little cooler than normal temperatures. Thursday won't be quite as cool, and Friday will be breezy and a little warmer. Saturday of next weekend will be warm with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. After the passage of a cold front, Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be dry with pleasant temperatures.
THIS AFTERNOON: Variable cloudiness and humid, but not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 85 Wind: Light N
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little cooler with a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 62 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. High: 75 Wind: N/NE 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT:Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 54 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 76 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 57 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50 High: 73
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 51 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Low: 57 High: 83
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 64 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 81
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 81
