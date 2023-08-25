WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be a chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon with another chance of thunderstorms about Monday of next week. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry with seasonal temperatures for next week through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be variably cloudy and humid, but not as warm with scattered showers and a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

