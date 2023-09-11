WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be a chance of showers this evening, and a chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of a shower over the weekend, otherwise, the weather will mainly be dry through next week with near or slightly below normal temperatures expected. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be variably cloudy tonight with a chance of showers, mainly this evening, and some patchy fog is possible toward morning. It will be cool as temperatures fall to the upper 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s by morning. Tuesday will be variably cloudy and cool with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.