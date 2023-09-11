WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be a chance of showers this evening, and a chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of a shower over the weekend, otherwise, the weather will mainly be dry through next week with near or slightly below normal temperatures expected.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be variably cloudy tonight with a chance of showers, mainly this evening, and some patchy fog is possible toward morning. It will be cool as temperatures fall to the upper 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s by morning. Tuesday will be variably cloudy and cool with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday will be cool and dry, but temperatures will turn seasonably mild for the rest of the week into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will be dry, while there will be a slight chance of showers from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Next week will be dry and mild.
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and cooler with a chance of showers, mainly this evening; patchy fog is possible late. Low: 51 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 67 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: A chance for evening showers; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and cool. Low: 50 Wind: Light NE
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool (patchy fog is possible overnight). High: 67 Wind: Light NE
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cool. Low: 45 High: 73
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. Low: 50 High: 77
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Low: 57 High: 74
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler with a slight chance of showers. Low: 51 High: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 50 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 53 High: 76
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 53 High: 76
