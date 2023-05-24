​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A back door cold front will bring much cooler weather today through Friday morning with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the low 40s. A dry stretch of weather is expected through the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend with temperatures gradually warming back into the low 80s.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  A cold front is moving through our area this morning and will bring much cooler weather with highs in the 60s to the northeast to low 70s to the southwest of Madison this afternoon. Expect a breezy northeast wind and increasing cloud cover this afternoon. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.