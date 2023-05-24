WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A back door cold front will bring much cooler weather today through Friday morning with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the low 40s. A dry stretch of weather is expected through the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend with temperatures gradually warming back into the low 80s.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A cold front is moving through our area this morning and will bring much cooler weather with highs in the 60s to the northeast to low 70s to the southwest of Madison this afternoon. Expect a breezy northeast wind and increasing cloud cover this afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday will start off cool with temps near 40 degrees, but sunshine will warm temps back into the mid 70s by afternoon. It's looking like a dry weather pattern is setting up through the weekend into the first half on next week with only slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be warm from the low 80s Sunday to the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
TODAY: Increasing clouds, breezy, and cooler. High: 70 Wind: NE 10-20 MPH
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and cool. High: 68 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Low: 40 High: 74
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 48 High: 78
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 81
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 85
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 90
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70 High: 91
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70 High: 88
