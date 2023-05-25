WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cool weather through tomorrow morning, but a warming trend through the weekend with dry weather continuing.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Very chilly tonight with lows possibly dropping into the upper 30s. Warmer for tomorrow with 70s along with mostly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will climb back into the 80s for the Memorial Day Weekend with 90s possible by the middle of next week. Slightly cooler conditions are likely by the following weekend. Unfortunately, no widespread rainfall is expected through the extended with only slight chances for precipitation by next Thursday and Friday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 40 Wind: Light E
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 74 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 46 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 50 High: 81
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 58 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 61 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 60 High: 82
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 81
