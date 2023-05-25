WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will begin to climb a little each day into the middle of next week, when high temperatures will be around 90 degrees. It should be dry through next weekend, with the exception of a chance of spotty afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms next Thursday and Friday afternoon.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be around 40 degrees by morning. Friday will be mostly sunny and a little milder. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weather will be dry through next Wednesday with a slow warming trend taking high temperatures from the middle 70s Friday to around 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon and evening, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening before a cold front puts an end to the rain chances Friday night. Next weekend will be dry and comfortably warm.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 40 Wind: Light E
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 74 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 46 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 50 High: 81
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 58 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 61 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 60 High: 82
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 81
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.