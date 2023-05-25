​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will begin to climb a little each day into the middle of next week, when high temperatures will be around 90 degrees. It should be dry through next weekend, with the exception of a chance of spotty afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms next Thursday and Friday afternoon.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be around 40 degrees by morning. Friday will be mostly sunny and a little milder. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

