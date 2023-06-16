WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A cool end to the week before warmer and mainly dry conditions are expected for this Father's Day weekend. Warmer, or even hot conditions are anticipated for next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Low clouds will slowly scatter out this afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the middle 70s. Tonight will be comfortable but not as cool with temperatures falling into the low 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Mainly dry conditions are expected through next week with just a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day; otherwise, the best chance for some rainfall looks to happen by next weekend, although that chance doesn't look that great. High temperatures will slowly climb through the period, eventually hitting or exceeding the 90 degree mark by next week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and a little hazy. High: 78 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 53 Wind: E Light
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and a little hazy. High: 82Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 84
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 87
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 88
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 59 High: 87
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 61 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 63 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.