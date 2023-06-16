WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A cool end to the week before warmer and mainly dry conditions are expected for this Father's Day weekend.  Warmer, or even hot conditions are anticipated for next week.   

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Low clouds will slowly scatter out this afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the middle 70s. Tonight will be comfortable but not as cool with temperatures falling into the low 50s.

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.