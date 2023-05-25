GR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cool weather through tomorrow morning, but a warming trend through the weekend with dry weather continuing. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will depart this morning. East winds at 10 to 15 mph will keep temperatures cooler than average.  Highs will reach the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Tags

Meteorologist

Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.