WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cool weather through tomorrow morning, but a warming trend through the weekend with dry weather continuing.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will depart this morning. East winds at 10 to 15 mph will keep temperatures cooler than average. Highs will reach the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will climb back into the 80s for the Memorial Day Weekend with 90s possible by the middle of next week. Slightly cooler conditions are likely by the following weekend. Unfortunately, no widespread rainfall is expected through the extended with only slight chances for precipitation by next Thursday and Friday.
TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and cool. High: 68 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly Low: 40 Wind: Light E
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 74 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 46 High: 78
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 81
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 85
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday Night. Low: 62 High: 90
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 90
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 88
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 58 High: 80
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.