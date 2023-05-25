WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cool weather through tomorrow morning, but a warming trend through the weekend with dry weather continuing.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: East winds at 10 to 15 mph will keep temperatures cooler than average this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Very chilly tonight with lows possibly dropping into the upper 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will climb back into the 80s for the Memorial Day Weekend with 90s possible by the middle of next week. Slightly cooler conditions are likely by the following weekend. Unfortunately, no widespread rainfall is expected through the extended with only slight chances for precipitation by next Thursday and Friday.
THIS AFTERNOON: Becoming mostly sunny and cool. High: 68 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 40 Wind: Light E
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 74 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 44 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 52 High: 81
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 56 High: 85; Heat Index: 85 to 90
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 58 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 61 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 60 High: 82
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 81
