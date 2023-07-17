WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After a cool start, temperatures should warm back to above average by midweek, along with some small chances for rain.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Refreshingly mild this afternoon, with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures will cool quickly into the 60s this evening before dropping into the middle 50s overnight under mostly clear skies. It will be slightly warmer tomorrow as temperatures climb into the low 80s, close to the average for the middle of July.

Tags