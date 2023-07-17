WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After a cool start, temperatures should warm back to above average by midweek, along with some small chances for rain.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Refreshingly mild this afternoon, with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures will cool quickly into the 60s this evening before dropping into the middle 50s overnight under mostly clear skies. It will be slightly warmer tomorrow as temperatures climb into the low 80s, close to the average for the middle of July.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Small rain chances return midweek as a series of weak systems pass through the area before mainly dry conditions return by the end of the week. Another system may bring more showers and thunderstorms this weekend before dry conditions return for the start of next week. Overall, near average temperatures through next weekend before they rise to above average for the following work week, along with increased humidity levels. Although the forecast remains dry for the second half of next week, we cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm during this period.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 76 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 54 Wind: Light and Variable
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny and a little warmer. High: 81 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 58 Wind: Light S/SE
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of morning showers. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night. High: 85 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 59 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 60 High: 85
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 62 High: 86
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a little more humid, and continued very warm. Low: 63 High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 66 High: 89
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and less humid. Low: 65 High: 88
