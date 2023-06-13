WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely through this evening. Other than scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, the weather will be dry and warm through next week. High temperatures could be around 90 degrees by Thursday of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for cloudy skies and occasional light rain through the afternoon into the evening; an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 60s by late afternoon.

