WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely through this evening. Other than scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, the weather will be dry and warm through next week. High temperatures could be around 90 degrees by Thursday of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for cloudy skies and occasional light rain through the afternoon into the evening; an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 60s by late afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After any showers end early Tuesday evening, the weather will be warm and dry through Friday, with the exception of a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s that day, otherwise, warm and dry weather will continue through most of next week with high temperatures in the 80s. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 65 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog possible. Low: 56 Wind: N/NW 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer (a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm at night). High: 81 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 56 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 49 High: 80
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53 High: 80
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 81
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 83
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 86
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 61 High: 86
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid. Low: 62 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
