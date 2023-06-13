WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After a cool and wet Tuesday, mild and mainly dry conditions are expected through the rest of the work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for cloudy skies and occasional light rain through the afternoon into the evening for the Madison area and eastward. Less rain and more sun are expected west of Madison. Temperatures will climb into the middle 70s well west of Madison, with low to middle 60s for Madison and eastward.

