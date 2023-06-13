​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After a cool and somewhat wet Tuesday, mild and mainly dry conditions are expected through the rest of the work week before some showers and thunderstorm return for Father's Day weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Showers linger this evening before clouds scatter out after midnight.  This could lead to areas of fog. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s by tomorrow morning.  More sun is expected tomorrow, allowing temperatures to rise into the 80s for most areas.

