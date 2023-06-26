WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: As sunshine returns, temperatures will be back into the 80s for the rest of this week and into next week. Even warmer weather may bring high temperatures into the 90s by the middle of next week. Rain chances are possible from late Tuesday night through Saturday, but most of the time it won't be raining and some areas may miss out on the rain altogether. Wildfire smoke will spread across Wisconsin for the next few days.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This evening will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, otherwise, skies will become mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, hazy, and warmer. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.  