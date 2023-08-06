WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Rainfall chances tonight have diminished significantly for most, but areas near the Iowa and Illinois borders may still see some showers and possibly a storm tonight and early tomorrow. Temperatures will be comfortable this week with more chances of rain Wednesday through Friday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A slight chance of rain tonight, mostly south and west of Madison, before partly sunny skies return Monday afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to around 60° and highs Monday will be in the upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will enter the forecast later Wednesday, lasting into early Thursday. Another complex of thunderstorms may slide into southern Wisconsin early Friday morning. The first half of next weekend is looking very mild and dry at this point. Temperatures through next Saturday will stay close to normal, with high temperatures near 80° and low temperatures close to 60°. A little warmer weather may move in from the south and west during the later half of next weekend, lasting into the early portion of the following work week. Several bouts of showers and thunderstorms may accompany the warmer weather, although all day rains are not expected at this time.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers, mainly southwest of Madison. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Some patchy fog is possible. Low: 62 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance of showers early. Turning partly sunny later in the day. High: 78 Wind: N 8-15 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 61 Wind: N 5-10 MPH