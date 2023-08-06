WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Rainfall chances tonight have diminished significantly for most, but areas near the Iowa and Illinois borders may still see some showers and possibly a storm tonight and early tomorrow. Temperatures will be comfortable this week with more chances of rain Wednesday through Friday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A slight chance of rain tonight, mostly south and west of Madison, before partly sunny skies return Monday afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to around 60° and highs Monday will be in the upper 70s. 

