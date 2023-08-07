WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A couple of weak systems may bring some showers to the area this week with the best chance coming Friday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly sunny today. Highs will be near 80 degrees.
WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A couple of weak systems may bring some showers to the area this week with the best chance coming Friday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly sunny today. Highs will be near 80 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will enter the forecast later Wednesday, lasting into early Thursday. Another complex of thunderstorms may slide into southern Wisconsin early Friday morning. The first half of next weekend is looking very mild and dry at this point. Temperatures through next Saturday will stay close to normal, with high temperatures near 80° and low temperatures close to 60°. A little warmer weather may move in from the south and west during the later half of next weekend, lasting into the early portion of the following work week. Several bouts of showers and thunderstorms may accompany the warmer weather, although all day rains are not expected at this time.
TODAY: Turning partly sunny later in the day. High: 80 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 61 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 82 Wind: NW 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61 Wind: Light SW
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially at night. Low: 61 High: 80
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming partly sunny and very mild in the afternoon. Low: 62 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 60 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 57 High: 80
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued very mild with a slight of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 79
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Meteorologist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.