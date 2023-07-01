WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow morning, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday of next week, and from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning of the following week. Temperatures will above normal through the middle of next week, and near normal later next week through next weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Low temperatures tonight will fall through the 70s, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will set up closer to Illinois, with low temperatures mild in the middle to upper 60s. A slight chance of morning rain tomorrow with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures peaking in the 80s during the afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms from tonight through tomorrow morning, although precipitation will be spotty at best and some areas may miss out on the rain altogether. As humidity levels increase a little during the middle of next week, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night on Tuesday, the Fourth of July. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, which will probably be our best chance of rain for the next week and a half. Any showers and thunderstorms will end Thursday. The end of next week and most of next weekend will be dry with seasonably warm temperatures. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives for Sunday afternoon and Sunday night of next weekend into Monday morning of the following week. Most places will not see enough rain to ease drought conditions.
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66 Wind: Light NE
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. High: 83 Wind: N/NE 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 62 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
FOURTH OF JULY (TUESDAY): Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and at night. Low: 66 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness, very warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67 High: 85; Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Low: 61 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. Low: 60 High: 83
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 80
