WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow morning, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday of next week, and from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning of the following week. Temperatures will above normal through the middle of next week, and near normal later next week through next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Low temperatures tonight will fall through the 70s, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will set up closer to Illinois, with low temperatures mild in the middle to upper 60s. A slight chance of morning rain tomorrow with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures peaking in the 80s during the afternoon.

