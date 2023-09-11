WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A storm system passing to our south brought rain overnight. We can't rule out a few showers or sprinkles on the back side of the system this afternoon. Another disturbance will bring scattered showers late tomorrow afternoon and evening.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for cloudy skies with a few showers today. Due to the clouds and spotty showers, temperatures will only climb into the low and mid 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After the area sees a few showers on Tuesday, dry conditions return for the remainder of the extended forecast. High temperatures will fall back into the 60s until Friday, when the 70s return. Overnight lows for midweek could drop into the 30s for many locations. Another cold front will pass through the area towards the end of the weekend, resulting in high temperatures cooling off slightly to the low 70s for the first half of the following work week. The area may see a shower or two from the passage of this front but significant or widespread rainfall is not anticipated.
TODAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers. High: 64 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: A chance of evening showers; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 51 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a slight chance of showers. High: 65 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers Low: 45 Wind: E 5 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High: 65
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not quite as cool. Low: 43 High: 69
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. Low: 48 High: 75
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 54 High: 76
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler, with a slight chance of showers. Low: 53 High: 73
MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 51 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 49 High: 71
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 74
