WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A storm system passing to our south brought rain overnight.  We can't rule out a few showers or sprinkles on the back side of the system this afternoon. Another disturbance will bring scattered showers late tomorrow afternoon and evening.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Look for cloudy skies with a few showers today. Due to the clouds and spotty showers, temperatures will only climb into the low and mid 60s.

Tags