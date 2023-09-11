WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cloudy, cool, and showery conditions through tomorrow before dry weather returns for the rest of the work week, along with temperatures gradually climbing back to the 70s.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers or periods of light rain/drizzle will continue this evening before clouds break up overnight. Temperatures will rise into the middle 60s before falling into the lower 50s by early tomorrow morning.

