WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cloudy, cool, and showery conditions through tomorrow before dry weather returns for the rest of the work week, along with temperatures gradually climbing back to the 70s.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers or periods of light rain/drizzle will continue this evening before clouds break up overnight. Temperatures will rise into the middle 60s before falling into the lower 50s by early tomorrow morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After the region experiences another round of showers on Tuesday, mainly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the extended forecast. High temperatures will slowly climb back to the 70s by the end of the work week. Along with some chilly overnight lows this week, morning fog is also likely at many locations. Another cold front will pass through the area by the weekend, resulting in high temperatures cooling off slightly to the low 70s for the end of the weekend and the beginning of the next work week. Thereafter, temperatures should slowly climb back into the middle 70s for the second half of the work week. The area may see a shower or two from the passage of the above-mentioned front, but significant or widespread rainfall is not anticipated.
THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers. High: 64 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: A chance of evening showers; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 51 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 65 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: A chance for evening showers; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and cool. Low: 48 Wind: Light NE
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High: 65 Wind: Light NE
THURSDAY: AM patchy fog; otherwise, mostly sunny and not quite as cool. Low: 43 High: 69
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Low: 48 High: 77
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild, with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Low: 57 High: 76
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler, with a slight chance of showers. Low: 53 High: 72
MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 50 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 49 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 74
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 53 High: 76
