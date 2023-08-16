WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  The First Warn Weather Team is tracking a cold frontal passage late tonight resulting in some showers and t-storms, as well as pulling some wildfire smoke into the area tomorrow; thereafter, we eyeing a return of the heat and humidity by the weekend. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for mostly sunny skies and a bit warmer temperatures this afternoon as southwest winds increase at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the low 80s.  A broken line of showers and some  t-storms will dig south into the southern Wisconsin after midnight as temperatures fall into the middle 60s.  Southwesterly winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph overnight.  A shower or two is possible early tomorrow morning; otherwise, hazy conditions are expected due to wildfire smoke.  Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s with brisk northwest winds.  

