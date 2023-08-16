WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather Team is tracking a cold frontal passage late tonight resulting in some showers and t-storms, as well as pulling some wildfire smoke into the area tomorrow; thereafter, we eyeing a return of the heat and humidity by the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for mostly sunny skies and a bit warmer temperatures this afternoon as southwest winds increase at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the low 80s. A broken line of showers and some t-storms will dig south into the southern Wisconsin after midnight as temperatures fall into the middle 60s. Southwesterly winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph overnight. A shower or two is possible early tomorrow morning; otherwise, hazy conditions are expected due to wildfire smoke. Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s with brisk northwest winds.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the early part of next week. Cooler and less humid conditions will return towards for the second half of next week. Rain chances look slim through the extended, although we cannot rule out a thunderstorm occurring on any day of next week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer. High: 82 Wind: S/SW 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, windy, and milder with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 65 Wind: SW 15-25 MPH
THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers early, otherwise, partly sunny, hazy, breezy, and a little cooler. High: 75 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH