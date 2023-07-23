WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Opportunities for some showers and thunderstorms exist through Monday night before hot and humid conditions take hold for the rest of the work week. Heat index values could reach 100 degrees during this time.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A few clouds tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning. Very warm temperatures tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Conditions will continue to get hotter and more humid throughout this week. This heatwave will be short-lived as slightly cooler and less humid air arrives by the end of the week behind a frontal boundary that eventually stalls out just to the south of the area. This front will bring several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday through Saturday before dry conditions return by the end of the weekend. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s next weekend before dropping into the lower 80s for the start of the following workweek.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 63 Wind: Light and Variable
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High: 88 Wind: SW 5-10 MPH
MONDAY TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 93; Heat Index: 94 to 98
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. (A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night) Low: 71 High: 95; Heat Index: 96 to 101
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 63 High: 85
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 62 High: 84
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 60 High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 60 High: 84
