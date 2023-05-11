GR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We'll be dry and warm this afternoon before showers arrive late tonight through mainly tomorrow morning. The weekend will bring in more cloud-cover with the best chance for rain on Sunday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  More sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs will top in the low 80s.  Tonight, rain will develop well after midnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

