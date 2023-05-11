WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We'll be dry and warm this afternoon before showers arrive late tonight through mainly tomorrow morning. The weekend will bring in more cloud-cover with the best chance for rain on Sunday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: More sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs will top in the low 80s. Tonight, rain will develop well after midnight. Lows will be in the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Look for rain Friday morning and mostly cloudy skies to linger into the afternoon. It won't be as warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Generally dry weather will be the rule Saturday, but we can't rule out a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s under a mostly cloudy sky.. Mother's Day looks to be the coolest day of the extended forecast, as showers and breezy conditions will keep high temperatures in the 60s. The following work week looks dry and fairly quiet at this time, with high temperatures around 70°.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Low: 58 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Scattered morning showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 70 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers night. Low: 57 High: 75
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with scattered showers. Low: 52 High: 62
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 46 High: 73
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Low: 53 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 47 High: 70
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 48 High: 72
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer. Low: 49 High: 75
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 75
