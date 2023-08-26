WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Picture perfect weather is expected for the next several days, with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Other than a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon through Monday night, expect dry weather through the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be near or a little below normal through much of next week, and above normal from next Friday through the Labor Day weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Low temperatures tonight will cool through the 50s, dipping to near 50 degrees in some areas by Sunday morning. More perfect weather for Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

