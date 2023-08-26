WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Picture perfect weather is expected for the next several days, with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Other than a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon through Monday night, expect dry weather through the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be near or a little below normal through much of next week, and above normal from next Friday through the Labor Day weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Low temperatures tonight will cool through the 50s, dipping to near 50 degrees in some areas by Sunday morning. More perfect weather for Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will be cooler and less humid. Temperatures will be a little warmer on Monday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. More nice weather from Tuesday through Thursday before very warm temperatures return Friday and continue through Labor Day.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 52 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 55 Wind: Light and Variable
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the day and at night. High: 80 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 61 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 75
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 53 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Low: 58 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 65 High: 86
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 63 High: 85
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 63 High: 85
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 63 High: 85
