WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're looking at a dry and mild stretch of weather through Thursday before a chance for showers return Friday, continuing through Mother's Day weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will warm through the 60s to near 70 by the noon hour. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Drier conditions are expected through Thursday before precipitation chances return for the end of the week, continuing through Mother's Day weekend. Although high temperatures quickly climb back to the low 80s by Thursday before cooling back to the 60s by Mother's Day. The following work week looks dry and fairly quiet at this time with high temperatures around average (@70 degrees).
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 77 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little milder. Low: 53 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. (A chance of showers late Thursday night). High: 80 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Low: 58 High: 74
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a slight chance for showers. Low: 59 High: 75
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. Low: 52 High: 62
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonable. Low: 48 High: 71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 50 High: 72
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler. Low: 47 High: 70
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 48 High: 72
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer. Low: 49 High: 75
