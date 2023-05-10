3 things to know.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're looking at a dry and mild stretch of weather through Thursday before a chance for showers return Friday, continuing through Mother's Day weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Temperatures will warm through the 60s to near 70 by the noon hour. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.