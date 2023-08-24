WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: As the temperatures and the humidity fall on Friday, there will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with another chance of thunderstorms about Monday of next week. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry with seasonal temperatures for next week through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, but won't be as muggy with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm; patchy fog is possible late. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Friday will be variably cloudy and humid, but not as warm with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.