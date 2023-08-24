WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: As the temperatures and the humidity fall on Friday, there will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with another chance of thunderstorms about Monday of next week. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry with seasonal temperatures for next week through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, but won't be as muggy with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm; patchy fog is possible late. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Friday will be variably cloudy and humid, but not as warm with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will be cooler and less humid. Temperatures will be a little warmer Monday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with a little cooler than normal temperatures. Thursday won't be quite as cool, and Friday will be breezy and a little warmer. Saturday of next weekend will be warm with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. After the passage of a cold front, Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be dry with pleasant temperatures.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and not quite as muggy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms; patchy fog developing toward morning. Low: 68 Wind: N/NE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and humid, but not as warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 83 Wind: Light N
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little cooler with a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 62 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. High: 74 Wind: N/NE 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 76
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 57 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 73
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 51 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm. Low: 58 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 61 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 59 High: 77
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 57 High: 79
