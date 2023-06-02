WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot conditions are expected to continue through this weekend with a slight drop in the humidity. Although we're tracking a mostly dry weekend after today's storms, we cannot completely rule out a stray shower or storm.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Another round of showers and thunderstorms today with less coverage or smaller chance than yesterday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with heat indexes in the low 90s. After the few showers or storms end this evening, temperatures will fall into the low 60s with skies clearing late.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Hot albeit less humid conditions are expected through the weekend before a cold front digs south through the area on Monday, cooling high temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for the rest of the work week. Although we cannot completely rule out a shower or storm on Sunday, a better chance exists on Monday associated with the cold front. Another chance for precipitation may come on the following weekend. Still, no wide spread significant precipitation was expected for at least the next ten days.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93 Wind: E/SE 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear and very mild. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly west of Madison. Low: 60 Wind: Light E
SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny, hot, and a little less humid. High: 90 Wind: E/NE 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 61 Wind: Light NE
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but a little less humid. High: 87 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Low: 59 High: 84
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, but not quite as warm. Low: 56 High: 79
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 51 High: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 51 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 84
SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers early in the day, otherwise, partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 80
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 54 High: 78
