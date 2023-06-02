WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot conditions are expected to continue through this weekend with a slight drop in the humidity.  Although we're tracking a mostly dry weekend after today's storms, we cannot completely rule out a stray shower or storm.  

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  After the few showers or storms end this evening, temperatures will fall into the low 60s with skies clearing late. For Saturday, prepare for another hot day as temperatures rise into the 90s. With the Hot temperatures, sunny conditions and just enough moisture in the atmosphere, there is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tags