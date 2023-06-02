WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot conditions are expected to continue through this weekend with a slight drop in the humidity. Although we're tracking a mostly dry weekend after today's storms, we cannot completely rule out a stray shower or storm.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After the few showers or storms end this evening, temperatures will fall into the low 60s with skies clearing late. For Saturday, prepare for another hot day as temperatures rise into the 90s. With the Hot temperatures, sunny conditions and just enough moisture in the atmosphere, there is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Hot albeit less humid conditions are expected through the weekend before a cold front digs south through the area on Monday, cooling high temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for the rest of the work week. Although we cannot completely rule out a shower or storm on Sunday, a better chance exists on Monday associated with the cold front. Another chance for precipitation may come on the following weekend. Still, no wide spread significant precipitation was expected for at least the next ten days.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Low: 60 Wind: Light NE
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 90 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild; a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 60 Wind: Light NE
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. High: 85 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 59 High: 84
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 49 High: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 51 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 82
SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers early in the day, otherwise, partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 55 High: 77
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 54 High: 76
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.