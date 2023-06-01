WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot conditions are expected to continue through this weekend with a slight drop in the humidity.  Although we're tracking a mostly dry weekend after today's storms, we cannot completely rule out a stray shower or storm.  

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Another round of showers and thunderstorms today with less coverage or smaller chance than yesterday.  Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with heat indexes in the low 90s.  After the few showers or storms end this evening, temperatures will fall into the low 60s with skies clearing late.

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.