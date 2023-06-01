WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot conditions are expected to continue through this weekend with a slight drop in the humidity. Although we're tracking a mostly dry weekend after today's storms, we cannot completely rule out a stray shower or storm.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Another round of showers and thunderstorms today with less coverage or smaller chance than yesterday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with heat indexes in the low 90s. After the few showers or storms end this evening, temperatures will fall into the low 60s with skies clearing late.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday into Monday night of next week. Dry and warm weather is expected for the middle of next week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning from Thursday through Friday.
TODAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96 Wind: E/SE 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 62 Wind: Light E
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95 Wind: E/NE 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 60 High: 87
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 59 High: 86
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, but not quite as warm. Low: 58 High: 81
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 55 High: 86
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 81
