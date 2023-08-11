WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast this evening for severe thunderstorm potential. A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are likely; one in the morning and the other later in the evening. A few of the thunderstorms could become severe this evening. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, and possibly from Tuesday night through Wednesday of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be variably cloudy, breezy, very warm, and humid with morning showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will mainly be dry before another weather system brings shower and thunderstorm chances from late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning when it will turn a little cooler. Tuesday will be dry and warm, and there will be another chance of showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Dry weather is expected for the end of next week into next weekend.
TODAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 83 Wind: SW 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low: 62 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 60 Wind: Light N
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day (scattered showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 60 High: 82
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Low: 60 High: 75
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler. Low: 60 High: 78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 56 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 83
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Friday/Friday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for east-central and southeastern Minnesota, the eastern third of Iowa, all of Illinois, and the southwestern three-quarters of Wisconsin (southwest of a Superior to Wausau to Manitowoc line); MARGINAL RISK across the rest of Minnesota (except for the extreme southwest), the rest of Iowa (except for the extreme northwest), and the rest of Wisconsin. Threats: high winds, hail, heavy rainfall; an isolated tornado is possible, mainly across extreme eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, and far southern Wisconsin. Timing; Friday morning; later Friday afternoon/Friday evening. Coverage; a few severe thunderstorms are possible. Confidence: low/medium.
