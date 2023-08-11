AD-Severe.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast this evening for severe thunderstorm potential. A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are likely; one in the morning and the other later in the evening. A few of the thunderstorms could become severe this evening. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, and possibly from Tuesday night through Wednesday of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be variably cloudy, breezy, very warm, and humid with morning showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

