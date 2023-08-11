WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast through this evening for a possibility of severe thunderstorm. A few thunderstorms may contain high winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. More showers and thunderstorms are expected from Sunday night through Monday, and there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning of next week. Very warm temperatures are possible by next weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. An isolated strong or severe thunderstorm is possible, mainly northwest of Madison. Showers and thunderstorms will end after midnight. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 60s by morning. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will mainly be dry before another weather system brings shower and thunderstorm chances from late Sunday afternoon through Monday as temperatures turn cooler behind a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with another chance of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Dry weather is expected for the end of next week into next weekend. temperatures will become very warm next weekend into the start of the following week.
***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR RICHLAND and CRAWFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 10 PM***
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening; an isolated thunderstorm is possible with high winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Low: 62 Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 58 Wind: Light N
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day (scattered showers and thunderstorms at night). High: 82 Wind: E/SE 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 73
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 56 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 59 High: 81
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Low: 60 High: 80
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 57 High: 79
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer. Low: 59 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and very warm. Low: 62 High: 87; Heat Index:87 to 92
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 85; Heat Index: 87 to 92
NOTES: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10 PM for extreme eastern Iowa and for parts of west-central Wisconsin. In Iowa, this includes the county of ALLAMAKEE. In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of MONROE, VERNON, RICHLAND, and CRAWFORD (this includes the La Crosse metropolitan area).
Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for tonight: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for east-central and southeastern Minnesota, extreme northeastern and southern Iowa, extreme northern and the southern third of Illinois, and the southwestern three-quarters of Wisconsin (southwest of a Superior to Wausau to Manitowoc line); MARGINAL RISK across the rest of Minnesota, the rest of Iowa, and the rest of Wisconsin. Threats: high winds, hail, heavy rainfall. Timing; this evening. Coverage; a few severe thunderstorms are possible. Confidence: low.
