WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Friday. A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are likely; one in the morning and the other in the late afternoon and evening. A few of the thunderstorms could become severe. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, and possibly from Tuesday night through Wednesday of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, and it will be mild. Temperatures will fall to around 70 degrees by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by morning. Friday will be variably cloudy, breezy, very warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.