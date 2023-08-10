WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We'll watch for a cluster of thunderstorms to roll through Friday morning and another round possibly developing Friday evening. We have issued an ALERT DAY due to the threat of severe weather.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will increase overnight with showers and storms moving into our area during the morning hours. Rain will clear out of our area by the late morning, but another round of storms will be likely during the evening Friday with some storms being strong to severe. Hail, Gusty winds, and possibly an isolated tornado will be possible.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A system brings showers and thunderstorms to the area both early in the morning and then during the evening hours Friday, with some of them being strong or severe. Slightly cooler and drier conditions will follow for the weekend before another system brings rain chances back to the area Sunday night. Once again, cooler conditions follow for the start of the new work week with warm, albeit seasonable, temperatures for the rest of the work week. Additional brief periods of rain chances are likely next week, although most of the period.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm toward morning. Low: 65 Wind: Light and Variable
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 83 Wind: SW 10-20 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low: 62 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day (scattered showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 60 High: 82
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Low: 60 High: 75
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler. Low: 60 High: 78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 56 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 83
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Friday/Friday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for east-central and southeastern Minnesota, the eastern third of Iowa, all of Illinois, and the southwestern three-quarters of Wisconsin (southwest of a Superior to Wausau to Manitowoc line); MARGINAL RISK across the rest of Minnesota (except for the extreme southwest), the rest of Iowa (except for the extreme northwest), and the rest of Wisconsin. Threats: high winds, hail, heavy rainfall; an isolated tornado is possible, mainly across extreme eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, and far southern Wisconsin. Timing; Friday morning; later Friday afternoon/Friday evening. Coverage; a few severe thunderstorms are possible. Confidence: low/medium.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.