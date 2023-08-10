WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We'll watch for a cluster of thunderstorms to roll through Friday morning and another round possibly developing Friday evening. We have issued an ALERT DAY due to the threat of severe weather. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will increase overnight with showers and storms moving into our area during the morning hours. Rain will clear out of our area by the late morning, but another round of storms will be likely during the evening Friday with some storms being strong to severe. Hail, Gusty winds, and possibly an isolated tornado will be possible. 