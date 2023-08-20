WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in effect Tuesday through Thursday for hot and humid conditions resulting in heat index values exceeding 105 degrees at times.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: High cloud cover will increase this evening, leading to mostly cloud skies tonight with temperatures falling into the middle 60s. Slightly cooler conditions are expected tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s under partly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dangerous heat is likely for the middle of the week before cooler, more seasonable conditions are expected for next weekend and and the first half of the following week. Heat indexes will exceed 100 degrees (possibly going above 105) Tuesday through Thursday, with possible record high temperatures on any of these days. Mainly dry conditions are expected through the entire extended forecast with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday night due a cold front digging south over the region.
***HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT 11 AM TO 8 PM THIS EVENING FOR AREAS MAINLY SOUTH OF LONE ROCK***
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS IN EFFECT TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR AREAS MAINLY WEST OF JEFFERSON AND SOUTH OF WISCONSIN DELLS***
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 66 Wind: NE/E 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm, and less humid. High: 84 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and mild. Low: 64 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 93; Heat Index: 96 to 102 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid. Low: 69 High: 97; Heat Index: 100 to 105
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 75 High: 97; Heat Index: 100 to 105
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm, and less humid. Low: 68 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 60 High: 76
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 55 High: 76
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 53 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 82
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.