WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in effect Tuesday through Thursday for hot and humid conditions resulting in heat index values exceeding 105 degrees at times. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: High cloud cover will increase this evening, leading to mostly cloud skies tonight with temperatures falling into the middle 60s. Slightly cooler conditions are expected tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s under partly sunny skies.

