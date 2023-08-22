WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for high heat and humidity. Near record high temperatures and near record warm low temperatures are possible, with high temperatures near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Factoring in the high humidity, dangerously hot heat index readings will be near or above the triple digits on Tuesday, and as high as 105 to 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. A break in the heat and humidity arrives this weekend, with pleasant and dry weather expected through much of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s, with heat index readings in the middle 90s to near 100 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Very hot and humid weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with near record high temperatures approaching 100 degrees likely for both days, while dangerously hot afternoon heat index readings climb to between 105 and 110 degrees. A weak cold front may bring a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday night. Friday will still be humid, but not as warm, and as another weak cold front arrives Friday night, there is another slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Dry and pleasant weather arrives by the weekend and continues through next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 91; record high for Madison is 94 set in 1976 Heat Index: 94 to 99 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 75; record warm low for Madison is 74 set in 1948 Wind: S/SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid. High: 99; record high for Madison is 98 set in 1947 Heat Index: 104 to 109
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 77; record warm low for Madison is 77 set in 1869 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 77; record warm low for Madison is 77 set in 1869 High: 97; record high for Madison is 98 set in 1948 Heat Index: 101 to 106
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid, but not as warm (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 68 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler, and less humid. Low: 60 High: 76
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 74
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 53 High: 78
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 80
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 81
NOTES: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from 11 AM Tuesday until 9 PM Tuesday for part of south-central Wisconsin, including the counties of SAUK, IOWA, and LAFAYETTE.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from 11 AM Tuesday until 9 PM Wednesday for eastern and northeastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois, and southwestern and part of west-central Wisconsin. In Iowa, this includes the counties of ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON, DELAWARE, and DUBUQUE. In Illinois, this includes the counties of JO DAVIESS and STEPHENSON. In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of MONROE, VERNON, RICHLAND, CRAWFORD, and GRANT (this includes the La Crosse metropolitan area).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from noon until 9 PM Wednesday for part of west-central Wisconsin, including the counties of JUNEAU and ADAMS.
A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued from 11 AM until 9 PM Tuesday for north-central Illinois, and parts of west-central and south-central Wisconsin. In Illinois, this includes the counties of WINNEBAGO and BOONE (this includes the Rockford metropolitan area). In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of JUNEAU, DANE, GREEN, and ROCK (this includes the Madison metropolitan area).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued from 9 PM Wednesday until 8 PM Thursday for eastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois, and west-central and southwestern Wisconsin. In Iowa, this includes the counties of ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON,DELAWARE, and DUBUQUE. In Illinois, this includes the counties of JO DAVIESS and STEPHENSON. In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, VERNON, RICHLAND, CRAWFORD, and GRANT (this includes the La Crosse metropolitan area).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued from 11 AM Wednesday until 8 PM Thursday for north-central and northeastern Illinois, and east-central, south-central, and southeastern Wisconsin. In Illinois, this includes the counties of WINNEBAGO, BOONE, and McHENRY (this includes the Rockford and Chicago metropolitan areas). In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the Madison and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
