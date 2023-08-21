​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for high heat and humidity. Near record high temperatures and near record warm low temperatures are possible, with high temperatures near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Factoring in the high humidity, dangerously hot heat index readings will be near or above the triple digits on Tuesday, and as high as 105 to 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. A break in the heat and humidity arrives this weekend, with pleasant and dry weather expected through much of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and it will be mild. Low temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s, with heat index readings in the middle 90s to near 100 degrees.